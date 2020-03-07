The Greater Rochester Chapter's Fourth Annual Fire & Ice Gala event, presented by National Fire Adjustment Co., Inc., is coming Saturday, March 7, 2020! All proceeds from the Red & White themed party, with News 8 anchor Maureen McGuire as emcee, will benefit Red Cross services in Greater Rochester.



Fire & Ice features two hours of open cocktails, live music from Rochester's own Lady and the Gentlemen, as well as the chance to win fantastic live and a silent auction items! We'll also be presenting three prestigious awards honoring local individuals and businesses that have made a difference in the Greater Rochester Community.



Tickets are $125/each, or a table is $1,500. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. Call 585-313-0124 or email rocfireandicegala@redcross.org for more information.

