Fire & Ice Gala

Fire and Ice Gala Presented by:

The Greater Rochester Chapter's Fourth Annual Fire & Ice Gala event, presented by National Fire Adjustment Co., Inc., is coming Saturday, March 7, 2020!  All proceeds from the Red & White themed party, with News 8 anchor Maureen McGuire as emcee, will benefit Red Cross services in Greater Rochester.

Fire & Ice features two hours of open cocktails, live music from Rochester's own Lady and the Gentlemen, as well as the chance to win fantastic live and a silent auction items! We'll also be presenting three prestigious awards honoring local individuals and businesses that have made a difference in the Greater Rochester Community.

Tickets are $125/each, or a table is $1,500. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. Call 585-313-0124 or email rocfireandicegala@redcross.org for more information.

Saturday, March 7, 2020
6:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Hyatt Regency
126 East Main Street
Rochester, NY 14604
Thank You To Our Sponsors

Save a Life Fire Sponsor

National Fire Adjustment Company, Inc.

Disaster Responder Sponsor

Relph Benefit Advisors

Media Sponsors

News 8

Legends 102.7

Community Award Sponsors

Bond, Schoeneck, & King

Monroe Piping & Sheet Metal

Thomson Reuters

Hero Care Sponsors

Harter Secrest & Emery

Lewis Tree Service

Schuler-Haas Electric

UA Local 13

Table Sponsors

Friends of the Red Cross

Finger Lakes Real Heroes
Finger Lakes Real Heroes

Friday, March 27, 2020

7:30am to 9:00am

Join Us!

The Corning Museum of Glass

Southern Tier Real Heroes Breakfast

Thursday, April 16, 2020

7:30:00 AM - 9:30:00 AM

DoubleTree by Hilton Binghamton

Join Us!

Red Cross volunteers getting ready to install smoke alarms pose in front of a house.
Sound the Alarm. Save a Life.

Volunteer Opportunities!

April 18th  through May 3rd

Join the American Red Cross to Sound the Alarm, a home fire safety and smoke alarm installation event.

