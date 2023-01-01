Join the KREM Cares Team in supporting the American Red Cross.
KREM 2 is partnering with the American Red Cross to aid in disaster relief. Donations on this website will be given to support those families and others around the nation devastated by disasters like fires. The KREM Cares team invites you to bring relief to those in need.
Current Contributions
To donate by check or to a specific cause, please complete this donation form by printing and mailing to:
American Red Cross
PO Box 37839
Boone, IA 50037-0839
To donate by phone or to get assistance with your donation, please contact us at 1-800-HELP NOW (1-800-435-7669).
You can also reach us at:
Español: 1-800-435-7669
TDD Operator: 1-800-220-4095
The American National Red Cross is registered as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Contributions to the American National Red Cross are tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law. The Red Cross' tax identification number is 53-0196605.