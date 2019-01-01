Home
How To Prepare For Emergencies

Download FREE Red Cross Mobile Apps today, in the Apple App Store or Google Play Download FREE Red Cross Mobile Apps today, in the Apple App Store or Google Play

The tools and preparedness information you need every day.

Hero Care

Whether you’re the parent of a child joining the military or a member of the military/veteran communities, Hero Care will connect you to important resources that can help you through both emergency and nonemergency situations.

Disponible en español

Or text: "GETHEROCARE" to 90999

First Aid App

Get instant access to information on handling the most common first aid emergencies.

 

Disponible en español

Or text: "GETFIRST" to 90999

 

Have an Amazon Echo Device?

Access our first aid skills for Alexa, for expert advice for everyday emergencies. Enable Now.

Blood Donation mobile app

Schedule and manage appointments, complete your RapidPass®, get notified when your blood is on its way to a patient, view results from your mini-physical, and more.

Or text: "BLOODAPP" to 90999

 

 

 

Have an Amazon Echo Device?

Access our blood scheduling skills for Alexa, to help make and manage your appointments. Enable Now.

Pet First Aid App

Be prepared to help your furry friends with veterinary advice for everyday emergencies.

Or text: "GETPET" to 90999

Disaster Apps deliver expert information 
when and where you need it most.

Emergency App

This all-inclusive app lets you monitor more than 35 different severe weather and emergency alerts, to help keep you and your loved ones safe.

Disponible en español

Or text: "GETEMERGENCY" to 90999

**Compatible with Apple Watch and Android Wearable devices.

Tornado App

Receive weather alerts whenever the NOAA issues a tornado watch or warning for your community – or any location where you have loved ones.

Disponible en español

Or text: "GETNADO" to 90999

Hurricane App

Monitor hurricane conditions in your local area, throughout the storm track, and let others know you are safe even if the power is out.

Disponible en español

Or text: "GETCANE" to 90999

 

Have an Amazon Echo Device?

Access our hurricane alert skills for Alexa, to help keep you and your loved ones safe. Enable Now.

Earthquake App

Receive notification when an earthquake occurs, find help and let others know you’re safe even if the power is out.

Disponible en español

Or text: "GETQUAKE" to 90999

Flood App

Learn and prepare your family and friends for flooding, evacuation and a safe return home.

Disponible en español

Or text: "GETFLOOD" to 90999

Free, fun and informative apps for parents and kids.

Monster Guard App

For kids aged 7-11. This app teaches preparedness for real-life emergencies at home with the help of Maya, Chad, Olivia and all the monsters.

Or text: "MONSTER" to 90999

Swim App

Learn to help keep your loved ones safe in & around water with drowning prevention & emergency response information. Includes educational games and videos for kids plus a swim lesson progress tracker.

Or text: "SWIM" to 90999

The Red Cross app for hospitals and medical professionals.

Transfusion App

The resource that gives immediate access to blood usage guidelines to help improve patient care. The TPG App is the mobile version of the Compendium of Transfusion Practice Guidelines.

Red Cross Skills for Amazon Alexa

Get first aid, hurricane alerts and blood donation scheduling skills for Amazon Alexa.

