Mobile Apps

Get instant access to information on handling the most common first aid emergencies.
Disponible en español
Or text: "GETFIRST" to 90999
Have an Amazon Echo Device?
Access our first aid skills for Alexa, for expert advice for everyday emergencies. Enable Now.
Schedule and manage appointments, complete your RapidPass®, get notified when your blood is on its way to a patient, view results from your mini-physical, and more.
Or text: "BLOODAPP" to 90999
Have an Amazon Echo Device?
Access our blood scheduling skills for Alexa, to help make and manage your appointments. Enable Now.
Monitor hurricane conditions in your local area, throughout the storm track, and let others know you are safe even if the power is out.
Disponible en español
Or text: "GETCANE" to 90999
Have an Amazon Echo Device?
Access our hurricane alert skills for Alexa, to help keep you and your loved ones safe. Enable Now.
Get first aid, hurricane alerts and blood donation scheduling skills for Amazon Alexa.