Home
About Us
News and Events

Latest News

News Articles

We publish a variety of news stories and press releases to keep you informed about Red Cross activities, from the ways we deliver on our mission, to the impact of our work on everyday lives. Read the latest!

Woman kneels in debris after home burns down.
Immediate Disaster Relief Just the Beginning; Long-Term Recovery Programs Provide Additional Assistance
July 02, 2025
Heat extremely dangerous
Extreme Heat Returns Across U.S. ─ Follow these Safety Steps
July 01, 2025
Graphic - safest is wildfire that never starts
Fireworks Could Add to Wildfire Threat ─ Follow these Safety Steps
July 01, 2025
exploding fireworks
Have a Safe 4th of July
June 23, 2025
View All

Press Releases

Red Cross and Armed Services Blood Program Launch Partnership to Strengthen Military and Civilian Blood Supply
July 01, 2025
Do good things, get goodr sunglasses when you donate blood around July 4 holiday
June 23, 2025
Longtime Donor Ford helps Red Cross Prepare and Protect Communities
June 17, 2025
Celebrating Our Lifesaving Blood Donors on World Blood Donor Day
June 13, 2025
View All

Popular Videos

We are always working to tell our story with video. Take a moment to view some of the most popular. You can also see the entire collection on our YouTube channel.

Social Spotlight

The Red Cross is chatting and posting on all the leading social platforms

From Our Instagram

Related links

Join Our Mission!

Help support the Red Cross by making a financial donation, finding a local drive to donate blood, and learning a lifesaving skill to keep your home and workplace safe.

Donate Now

Support all the urgent humanitarian needs of the American Red Cross.

$125
$75
$250
$500
$1000
$
$10 is the minimum online donation.
https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html
Give Blood Today

Find a drive and schedule a blood donation appointment today.

Please enter a valid 5 digit zip code

Learn Lifesaving Skills

Take a class and be ready to respond if an emergency strikes.

Please enter a 5 digit zip code.

Please select a class type

/content/redcross/en/about-us/news-and-events/latest-news