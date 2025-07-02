Latest News

We are always working to tell our story with video. Take a moment to view some of the most popular. You can also see the entire collection on our YouTube channel.
Help support the Red Cross by making a financial donation, finding a local drive to donate blood, and learning a lifesaving skill to keep your home and workplace safe.
Support all the urgent humanitarian needs of the American Red Cross.
Find a drive and schedule a blood donation appointment today.
Take a class and be ready to respond if an emergency strikes.
Social Spotlight
The Red Cross is chatting and posting on all the leading social platforms.