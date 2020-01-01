Become a Volunteer

Important Notice Regarding COVID-19

The American Red Cross is closely monitoring the outbreak of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and preparing to carry out our lifesaving mission in the event of any possible disruptions, as well as supporting public health agencies to help communities prepare.

Our need for volunteers is constant and continues to evolve as we navigate this health crisis. Please rest assured that we are working with public health officials to help keep local communities and our volunteer safe. Volunteer opportunities include supporting blood donations and delivering much-needed services to your community. We even have a wide variety of remote (work-from-home) opportunities available.