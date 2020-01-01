Become a Volunteer

Important Notice Regarding COVID-19
The American Red Cross is closely monitoring the outbreak of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and preparing to carry out our lifesaving mission in the event of any possible disruptions, as well as supporting public health agencies to help communities prepare.
Our need for volunteers is constant and continues to evolve as we navigate this health crisis. Please rest assured that we are working with public health officials to help keep local communities and our volunteer safe. Volunteer opportunities include supporting blood donations and delivering much-needed services to your community. We even have a wide variety of remote (work-from-home) opportunities available.
Explore All Volunteer Opportunities
The American Red Cross has an ongoing critical need for blood and platelet donations amidst coronavirus uncertainties. You can make an appointment to give blood or platelets at RedCrossBlood.org.
Discover the role that's right for you and join us today!
Volunteers help respond to an average of more than 60,000 disasters every year
More than 25,000 volunteers support Red Cross Blood Services
More than 15,000 nurses & nursing students volunteer
25% of volunteers are aged 24 or younger
Take an in-depth look at American Red Cross history, mission, vision and values in this self-guided module. You’ll also learn about our key service areas and organizational structure.
Viewing Time: 45 minutes
Support all the urgent humanitarian needs of the American Red Cross.