Cat & Dog First Aid Online Training

You love your pets and want to keep them happy – and providing a healthy lifestyle and being prepared to deliver first aid care for your pet is the best way to do that!

In this 35-minute online course, you will learn the basics in caring for cats and dogs through a variety of topics – from understanding and checking your pet’s vital signs, to preventative care for cats and dogs, to caring for the most critical emergency situations - including breathing and cardiac emergencies, wounds, bleeding, and seizures.

Course Benefits Include:
  • Learn how to check your pet’s vital signs, how to conduct preventative care for your pets, and how to recognize and provide first aid for the most severe emergencies your pet may experience.
  • Red Cross digital certification provided upon completion - access anytime, anywhere!
  • Desktop and tablet compatibility providing flexibility to access how, when, and where you want to take the course.
  • Log-in anytime to review course material.
  • Content developed by the American Red Cross team of scientific and medical experts.
    • pet first aid
    Pet First Aid App

    Download our award-winning Pet First Aid app to be completely prepared to keep your furry friends safe and healthy!

    The American Red Cross Pet First Aid app is the perfect on-the-go reference guide for pet owners to have on their smartphones. Be prepared to deliver fast and effective care for cats and dogs, along with several other features!

    Available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

    Click Here to Download