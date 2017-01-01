In this 35-minute online course, you will learn the basics in caring for cats and dogs through a variety of topics – from understanding and checking your pet’s vital signs, to preventative care for cats and dogs, to caring for the most critical emergency situations - including breathing and cardiac emergencies, wounds, bleeding, and seizures.
Course Benefits Include:
Pet First Aid App
Download our award-winning Pet First Aid app to be completely prepared to keep your furry friends safe and healthy!
The American Red Cross Pet First Aid app is the perfect on-the-go reference guide for pet owners to have on their smartphones. Be prepared to deliver fast and effective care for cats and dogs, along with several other features!
Available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.