The American Red Cross delivers first aid training in Colorado in a variety of ways – in person, online, and via our blended Simulation Learning experience. In-person courses are delivered in a traditional classroom setting and take just a few short hours to complete, while our online first aid classes are delivered entirely online on your schedule. Our blended Simulation Learning courses combine online classwork with in-person skills sessions, giving you a flexible solution that combines the best of all of our classes.

Note: Only in-person and Simulation Learning courses result in full, OSHA-compliant certification.

At the Red Cross, we offer first aid classes in Colorado that are convenient and accessible. With training opportunities available in dozens of communities and online, you can easily find a class that's not only near your home, school or office, but also works with your schedule. Explore the most up-to-date list of Colorado first aid certification courses from the American Red Cross.