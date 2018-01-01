-
Red Cross Training in Colorado
In Colorado, Red Cross training is designed to meet the needs of our communities and help those who live here learn new skills and prepare for emergencies of every size. Whether you're a parent or teacher, a teenager or senior citizen, concerned citizen or healthcare professional you'll find Red Cross training in Colorado that's designed to suit your needs and your learning style.
First Aid Training
The American Red Cross delivers first aid training in Colorado in a variety of ways – in person, online, and via our blended Simulation Learning experience. In-person courses are delivered in a traditional classroom setting and take just a few short hours to complete, while our online first aid classes are delivered entirely online on your schedule. Our blended Simulation Learning courses combine online classwork with in-person skills sessions, giving you a flexible solution that combines the best of all of our classes.
Note: Only in-person and Simulation Learning courses result in full, OSHA-compliant certification.
At the Red Cross, we offer first aid classes in Colorado that are convenient and accessible. With training opportunities available in dozens of communities and online, you can easily find a class that's not only near your home, school or office, but also works with your schedule. Explore the most up-to-date list of Colorado first aid certification courses from the American Red Cross.
CPR Training
Colorado CPR classes, AED and first-aid training are available online, in person and via our blended Simulation Learning experience, which combines online coursework with in-person skills sessions – making it possible to learn at your own pace, then demonstrate your skills to a trained professional. After successful completion of the class, you'll receive certification that's valid for two years, and access to a wide range of refresher materials.
AED Training
Colorado AED training from the American Red Cross can help you learn the skills that can help save a life. On average, first responders arrive on scene 8 to 12 minutes after 911 is called, however during sudden cardiac arrest, each minute that defibrillation is delayed reduces someone's chances of survival by approximately 10%. By taking AED classes in Colorado you'll be prepared to help when it's needed you most.
AED training from the American Red Cross in Colorado can be found in cities across the state. With dozens of classes available every year, finding one that's not only nearby, but also works with your schedule is simple. Browse our newest course schedule to find the Colorado AED classes, and gain the skills you need to help when it's needed most.
BLS Training
The American Red Cross delivers Basic Life Support (BLS) training in Colorado that can help you deliver the right level of care when and where it's needed. By blending reading and lecture with hands-on experience, our Colorado BLS classes allow you to learn new techniques and sharpen your skills so you can provide those in need with the best possible care.
The American Red Cross offers a variety of ways to complete your BLS training in Colorado. From classes designed for healthcare providers and first responders, to courses developed specifically for your department and your local protocols, we can help you earn the certification you need. Regardless of how you train, our BLS curriculum includes all of the standard scientific learning objectives necessary in professional resuscitation courses, as well as sections on teamwork, critical thinking skills, reflection and debriefing.
Lifeguard Training
Colorado lifeguarding classes at the Red Cross are available throughout the state, and throughout the year. This way, whether you're seeking seasonal or year-round employment at a local pool or aquatics center, you can earn the certification you need to do the job right. See our newest lifeguard training opportunities in Colorado and find a class near you.
At the Red Cross, our Colorado lifeguard certification courses can help you achieve your goal of becoming a lifeguard. Training choices include in-person classes, as well as our blended Simulation Learning, which combines online coursework with in-person skills sessions. Regardless of which type of training you choose, all students must be at least 15 years old by the last day of class, and pass a pre-course swimming skills test.
Swim Training
Master the skills needed to swim safely. The American Red Cross offers swim classes in Colorado for those ages six months and older – so everyone in your family can learn to swim with confidence. Designed to meet each swimmer at his or her own level, our Learn-to-Swim program delivers skills and water safety training in a caring, supervised environment.
To complement your swim training in Colorado we've developed our free Swim App. Designed around our Learn-to-Swim program, the app can help you stay motivated to train between classes, and reach your goals. In addition, it gives you information on water safety so you can learn good habits for staying safe in, on, and around the water.
Babysitter Training
Babysitting classes in Colorado are available online and in person. With convenient options to suit your learning style and your schedule, becoming certified is simple. Regardless of which type of course you choose, you'll receive the latest information from caring, experienced instructors who can help you learn the skills necessary for providing high-quality care.
Take babysitting classes in Colorado from the nation's leader in babysitting and child care training. With best-in-class in-person and online courses designed to help you keep kids safe, understand and manage behaviors, choose age-appropriate activities, and more, our experts can help you become one of the most in-demand babysitters in your neighborhood.