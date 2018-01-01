North Texas Region

The American Red Cross offers a wide variety of training courses to prepare you to help others. Whether you are interested in learning lifesaving skills such as CPR, becoming a certified lifeguard, gaining valuable training as a babysitter or adult caregiver, preparing your community through our preparedness programs or furthering your knowledge as a Red Cross disaster responder—Red Cross training courses are for you!

If you are a current Red Cross volunteer interested in advancing your DSHR training, please click here for course descriptions and upcoming class dates. For all other course information, please click on Find a Class at the top of the page.

