North Texas Region
The American Red Cross offers a wide variety of training courses to prepare you to help others. Whether you are interested in learning lifesaving skills such as CPR, becoming a certified lifeguard, gaining valuable training as a babysitter or adult caregiver, preparing your community through our preparedness programs or furthering your knowledge as a Red Cross disaster responder—Red Cross training courses are for you!
If you are a current Red Cross volunteer interested in advancing your DSHR training, please click here for course descriptions and upcoming class dates. For all other course information, please click on Find a Class at the top of the page.
Note: Classes are subject to cancelation if minimum class size is not met. Please check class before attending.
Disaster Training Courses
To sign up to become a Red Cross disaster services volunteer, you must be trained. Red Cross volunteers and staff respond to disasters ranging from a family home fire to larger disasters, such as tornadoes and floods. Register for a disaster volunteer training course today.
Health & Safety Courses
Red Cross offers a wide variety of training courses in first aid, CPR, AED, life guarding, swimming, babysitting, care giving and other areas for both individuals and groups. Red Cross is the most trusted provider of health and safety training, meeting OSHA guidelines, and other professional and regulatory standards..